ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.92. 18,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

