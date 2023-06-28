Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PVCT remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 371,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,459. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

