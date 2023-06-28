PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.5459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.