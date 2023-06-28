PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (PMDKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk from StockNews.com
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Five stocks we like better than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Receive News & Ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.