PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (PMDKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores.

