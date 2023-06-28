PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 182 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 208 ($2.64) to GBX 182 ($2.31) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 252 ($3.20) in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZ Cussons stock remained flat at C$4.30 on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.81. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

