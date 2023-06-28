QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY remained flat at $17.60 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.77) to GBX 457 ($5.81) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

