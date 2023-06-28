QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QRFT opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.69% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

