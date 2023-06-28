Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.21

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.21 and traded as low as C$31.46. Quebecor shares last traded at C$31.58, with a volume of 438,779 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

