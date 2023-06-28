QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $9.48. QuickLogic shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 416,875 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

