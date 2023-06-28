QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 10.1% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002916 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $703.27 million and approximately $15,774.19 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

