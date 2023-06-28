Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rail Vision Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSNW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

