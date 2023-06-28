Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 2.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,739,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,012,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £50.90 million, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.