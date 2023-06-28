Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 2.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,739,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,012,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.90 million, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Featured Stories

