Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $43.15 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and $7.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,918,298 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield."

