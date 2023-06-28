RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RBCP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.05. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $127.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $3,319,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

