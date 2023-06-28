ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $933.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

