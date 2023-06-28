ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $589.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00286154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

