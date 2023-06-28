ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $589.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00286154 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016949 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.