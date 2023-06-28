Redfin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,811 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical volume of 5,229 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Redfin Stock Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 5,231,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

