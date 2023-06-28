Regal Rexnord Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
RRX opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.82 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
