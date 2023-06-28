Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 18,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

