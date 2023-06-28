Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 116 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

