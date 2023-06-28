Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

