Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.5 %

TXN opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

