Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

