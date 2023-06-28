Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 1,592 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.