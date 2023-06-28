Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $467.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.