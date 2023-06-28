Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

