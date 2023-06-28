Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 435,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

