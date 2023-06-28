Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 496 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $100.39. 168,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,053. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

