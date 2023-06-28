Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $409.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.26. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

