Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

