Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 10,241 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 469,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

