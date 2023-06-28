Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 728,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,032. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

