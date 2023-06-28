Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.8% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

