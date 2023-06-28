Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 11,490 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 521,883 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

