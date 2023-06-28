Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 310 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

