Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 58,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

