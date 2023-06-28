REV Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,186. The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.