Reviewing Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bénéteau and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polaris 0 9 2 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bénéteau and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bénéteau presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $114.27, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bénéteau and Polaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris $8.59 billion 0.78 $447.10 million $8.31 14.24

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Summary

Polaris beats Bénéteau on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

