Reviewing Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.69 $3.62 billion $3.10 11.93 Maiden $58.13 million 3.55 -$60.04 million $0.51 3.98

Analyst Ratings

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 5 0 2.40 Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus target price of $304.57, suggesting a potential upside of 723.72%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Maiden.

Risk & Volatility

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 5.67% 17.12% 1.34% Maiden 26.37% 10.66% 1.36%

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Maiden on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Maiden

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

