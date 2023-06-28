Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.02

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 492047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

