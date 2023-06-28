Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,876,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

