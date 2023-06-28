Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFA opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

