Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,134. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

