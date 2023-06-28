Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

