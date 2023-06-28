Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

