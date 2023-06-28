Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

