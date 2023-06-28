Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,082. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

