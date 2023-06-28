Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,043. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

