Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 87000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

