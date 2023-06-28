Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Buys 7,771 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,314.75).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RR traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.45 ($1.98). 7,813,397 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

